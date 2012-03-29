Millennial Media IPO Is Priced At $13 Per Share

Mobile advertising company Millennial Media priced its stock at $13/share for Thursday’s IPO. Read the text of release below. First, here’s some background:



Millennial Media Prices Initial Public Offering

Baltimore, Maryland – March 28, 2012 – Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE: MM) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 10.2 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $13 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MM” on Thursday, March 29, 2012. A total of 9.2 million shares are being offered by Millennial, and a total of 1 million shares are being offered by selling stockholders. In addition, Millennial and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 1.53 million shares. Millennial will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Barclays Capital Inc. are the joint bookrunners for the offering. Allen & Company LLC and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel are co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at (866) 718- 1649; Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at (866) 471-2526; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected] or by phone at (888) 603-5847.

