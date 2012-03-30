BOOM: Millennial Media's Stock Nearly Doubles Its IPO Price At The Open

Photo: Brent Schneeman via Flickr
Mobile ad network Millennial Media is having a nice trading debut.The IPO was priced at $13 a share, and its opening trade was around $25. It’s now trading around $26.
That’s an incredible pop!
On CNBC Jim Cramer was screaming that the mobile phone is the future, and so Millennial Media’s IPO pop makes some sense.
