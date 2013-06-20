Stats Show Makeup And Spanx Are Getting More Popular Among Millennial Men

The line between male and female products is starting to blur.



Adweek conducted a study surveying 1,000 American and British adults, and the results show that millennial men are growing more and more prone to use traditionally lady-friendly goods.

For example, 11% of millennials said they were accepting of men in Spanx, 14% were pro man leggings — which have already reportedly been taking Manhattan by storm — but every trend pales in comparison to the 51% acceptance rate of the man bag.

But the real turnaround is in the grooming department. The data showed that millennials were ok with men wearing eyeliner and foundation. There was also a 45% acceptance of waxing and 60% for skin care.

Is this a sign for advertisers to start broadening their campaigns for stereotypically female products? More normalization could equal higher sales, after all.

