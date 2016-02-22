The top 10 clothing brands American millennials love

Millennials are set to become the largest group of consumers in America.
Ad agency Moosylvania asked 1,500 millennials — defined as 20- to 35-year-olds — to vote for their favourite brands.
We broke out the results to show which clothing and footwear brands dominate among this subset.
Headquarters: Los Angeles, California
% change in votes from last year's ranking: -30%
Why it's hot: Forever 21 offers fast fashion at unbeatable prices and has expanded tremendously in two decades. However, many millennials are choosing to invest in a few quality pieces rather than buying cheap clothing, threatening Forever 21's dominance.
Headquarters: New York, New York
% change in votes from last year's ranking: 74%
Why it's hot: Ralph Lauren's brand is available at more than 11,000 stores worldwide. The brand has become more active on social media and hired Sports Illustrated cover model Hannah Davis to model its resort collection
Headquarters: Cypress, California
% change in votes from last year's ranking: -13%
Why it's hot: Vans started out selling skater shoes, but has since gone mainstream. The company has benefitted from athletic footwear becoming more fashionable than dress shoes.
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
% change in votes from last year's ranking: -11%
Why it's hot: Converse has seen sales boom as more millennials wear sneakers to work and other occasions. Athletic apparel and footwear is set to outperform the industry for the next five years, according to Morgan Stanley.
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
% change in votes from last year's ranking: 41%
Why it's hot: JCPenney has been working to execute a turnaround, and it's having success. According to research firm Piper Jaffray, the department store is the third-most-popular among female shoppers.
Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio
% change in votes from last year's ranking: 259%
Why it's hot: Millennials are spending less money on clothes, which is bad news for Macy's. In order to attract younger shoppers, the brand has been investing in trendier clothing lines and other categories like home goods and cosmetics. It also plans to open a lower-priced store similar to Nordstrom Rack.
Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany
% change in votes from last year's ranking: -7%
Why it's hot: Adidas is going to start offering customised shoes to appeal to millennials. It also is working to reduce the time between when products are designed and when they hit shelves. Still, the brand continues to lose market share to Nike.
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
% change in votes from last year's ranking: 45%
Why it's hot: Many of Nike's Jordan-brand sneakers are prominent on the billion-dollar reselling market. A growing culture of so-called sneakerheads buy collectible footwear on eBay, Craigslist, and other sites.
Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota
% change in votes from last year's ranking: 21%
Why it's hot: Target invented the idea of 'cheap chic' two decades ago. Today, the company is revamping its clothing selections for millennials through designer collaborations, most recently with Lilly Pulitzer.
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
% change in votes from last year's ranking: no change
Why it's hot: Data also shows that millennials believe exercise is essential for health, while their parents only focused on diet, and Nike is the go-to brand, holding 62% of the athletic-shoe market. 'Increased activity leads to increased athletic apparel and footwear spending,' the analysts write. 'We see athletic footwear and apparel as more than a fashion trend.'
