Today's Young People Aren't Ambitious, Care Less About Their Jobs, And Want More Vacation [SURVEY]

Today’s generation of young people are clearly “less career ambitious” than its elders.

This is according to a new report from Goldman Sachs on the consumption behaviour of millennials — the generation born between 1980 and 2000.

Citing data from MonitoringTheFuture.org, the report shows that today’s high schoolers expect their lives to revolve less around work and more more around vacation time than Gen-Xers — the generation born between the early 1960’s and 1980’s.

Millennials also spend more of their leisure time on online activities like video games, social networking and watching TV online than their parents and grandparents, despite having similar internet access.

Some other findings from the report: young people today make less money relative to the rest of the population than ever before, are more conscious of the value of the products they buy and are more likely to be living with their parents.

