Millennial: Apple Is Generating More Mobile Ad Revenue Than Android On A Much Smaller Platform

Mobile ad company Millennial Media released its monthly mobile data report and one thing that stands out is Apple’s iOS is generating 50% of the ad revenue, with just 28% of the share of devices.



The data here is based on Millennial ‘s ad impressions, and doesn’t represent the entire market. (It’s possible more Android apps are powered by AdMob ads, which could explain the disparity.) Still, it’s an interesting data point.

Photo: Millennial Media

Photo: Millennial Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.