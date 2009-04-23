Milla Jovovich and Timothy Olyphant Going Rogue

Ryan Kavanaugh’s Rogue Pictures will be releasing Relativity Media’s upcoming horror film A Perfect Getaway, starring Timothy Olyphant and Milla Jovovich.

Last month, director David Twohy said that the film, which was originally intended to be distributed by MGM, would be released by Universal. We assumed that Rogue, Universal’s former horror division that was recently acquired by Relativity, would be distributing the thriller. But since Twohy’s most recent blog post, it’s been reported that Universal would be releasing it on August 14, with no mention of Rogue.

At Monday night’s Fighting premiere, though, Kavanaugh said that the film would be released through Rogue, not Universal proper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.