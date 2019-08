In 3.75 billion years, Earth’s Milky Way Galaxy will collide with the Andromeda Galaxy. Over the next several billion years, the two galaxies will rip each other apart, eventually creating one elliptical galaxy.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.