‘Instant commerce’ platforms like Milkrun and Voly say they’re not part of the gig economy. Here’s why – and how they make money.

Milkrun closed one of the largest raises in Australian history on Thursday, clocking in at $75 million.

It is one of a legion of ‘instant commerce’ companies which pitch themselves as alternatives to the gig economy, offering staff permanent employment.

Here’s how startups like Milkrun and Voly make money — and why their model is different.

Two things happened over the past few days that signal an interesting new phase in the growing battle over the gig economy in Australia and beyond.

The first is that the Victorian Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas announced new draft standards for the gig economy, which would bind platforms like Uber, Deliveroo and Airtasker to new pay transparency measures and an independent review process.

“This initiative by the Victorian government will assist and support gig and non-employee on-demand workers who often have little bargaining power, and sometimes few options to earn a decent income in a precarious and insecure work environment,” Pallas said.

The second was this morning’s announcement that Young Rich Lister Dany Milham had closed one of the largest early stage raises in Australian history for his ultra-fast delivery startup Milkrun, clocking in at $75 million.

Milkrun is one of a legion of companies popping up in the country’s metropolitan areas, also including Voly and Send, which come with the promise of groceries delivered in under 15 minutes. They utilise a network of ‘dark stores’ — essentially miniature supermarkets packed with a more tightly controlled range of goods than you’d find at Coles or Woolworths — and a fleet of bike riders to get your groceries to you at lightning speed.

These startups are now vying for dominance in our dense inner cities, and if you’re not already using one of them you’ve no doubt been exposed to their overwhelming advertising blitz over the past few months, or seen their brightly-outfitted riders whizzing between apartment blocks.

Unlike Uber and Deliveroo, these companies don’t use the gig economy model. Their riders are employed on full-time, part-time and casual contracts, and receive the benefits one would expect from those arrangements, including paid leave entitlements where applicable.

In fact, you’ll quickly find these buzzy startups are eager to pitch themselves as being different to competitors like Uber and DoorDash, which also offer grocery delivery. The fact they’re separate to the gig economy is wound deeply into the marketing.

On its website, Milkrun explicitly says it is “not part of the gig economy” and that its riders get leave entitlements and superannuation. Milham, a co-founder of Koala, told the Australian Financial Review he was set on hiring his riders and providing them with benefits for “moral reasons”.

“This is not the gig economy,” says Voly on its rider application form. “Real infrastructure. Real career opportunities and growth.”

This commitment to giving riders lasting career opportunities and benefits through full-time employment may be, as Milham argues, a genuine moral choice. The fact that it is so prominent in the marketing blitz also shows that there is an audience for this stuff too — prospective employees and customers who find the gig economy model exploitative and would rather not participate. You might even start thinking that Uber could take a leaf out of Milkrun’s book.

But once you peek under the hood of these businesses, it becomes clear that it isn’t so much a moral choice as entirely sensible for their chosen model. Despite the fact Milkrun and Voly riders look like they’re doing more or less the same job as an Uber rider, the business and revenue playbook — inspired by similar companies in United States and Europe — is actually quite different.

Differing from the gig economy

Here’s how it works for companies like Uber and Deliveroo.

Riders for these companies are flexible ‘delivery partners’ who take jobs given to them via their apps. This largely involves delivering restaurant food, groceries from major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths, or items from smaller convenience stores. The rider or driver will receive an order and need to travel to the venue, pick up the items, and deliver them to their final destination.

The platform will charge businesses a commission on the ordered items, and will also slap on a service fee for the customer. Between these two charges, broadly speaking, is where the delivery platform makes its money.

The riders are paid per order — the more deliveries they do, the more they’re paid. But, given they are dealing with a range of businesses supplying all sorts of items, plenty of things can snarl up the system. A restaurant might take longer than expected to prepare food, for example, or there could be a supermarket stock problem. A rider might end up making two deliveries in an hour or six, depending on a range of factors, many of which are totally out of their control.

These new range of startups, inspired by businesses like Jokr in the US, work a little differently. They are fully vertically integrated, meaning they own the whole experience: the apps, the riders and the goods themselves. Rather than relying on Woolies for supplies, they buy their own goods and distribute them through their compact dark stores. Each suburb supported by the platform usually has at least one associated dark store, meaning that any given customer is no more than a few kilometres away.

Because everything is coming from one place and is delivered to nearby customers, there is much less uncertainty. Assuming the dark stores remain stocked — and there are enough employees to meet demand — a rider can pretty reliably make a delivery every 10 to 15 minutes.

The company can work off that assumption when it is figuring out staffing levels and how many people to hire. The gig economy model of having a flexible workforce who are encouraged to work more and faster with various incentives, like Uber’s Quest system, wouldn’t really fit. It makes much more sense just to hire those riders on a permanent basis.

Instant delivery companies make money from the margin on the items sold. Despite the fancy app and sleek startup vibe, this is basically the business model of a regular old supermarket. Milkrun has much more in common with Woolworths than it does something like Uber. In fact, it would be very surprising if Australia’s supermarket duopoly wasn’t looking at its instant commerce challengers for pointers — or a possible acquisition.

Looking to the future

As it stands, the model is not actually making money for any of these new players, who are focusing on growth over profitability. After raising $18 million in seed funding, Voly co-founder Thibault Henry told Business Insider Australia the company did not expect to make a profit until 2023.

“We have a road to profitability — [it] is very clear, but the goal for the next couple of months is definitely to expand as quickly as possible,” he said.

There could be challenges on the horizon. The Information reported earlier this month that Jokr, the New York-based instant commerce darling valued at $1.2 billion on paper, was burning through venture capital at an incredible rate, losing as much as $159 per order in its third month of operation in the US.

But if these new challengers manage to pull it off, and find a comfortable price point for customers that also translates into profit for the business, they might have found a truly workable model outside of the increasingly controversial gig economy.

So, while it may be true that these hot new startups have real moral objections to the gig economy, that isn’t the only reason they hire their staff on a more permanent basis. It simply makes sense.