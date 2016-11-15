There's a new Oreo chocolate bar and it's delicious

The INSIDER Summary:

Milka , a chocolate company that was founded in Switzerland, makes some of Europe’s favourite chocolate.

The brand has an impressive array of flavours, ranging from strawberry yogurt to marzipan.

The uber popular European company is lesser known in the US, and is trying to break into the market by introducing a new US-only flavour: Milka Oreo, which is available in two different sized bars.

There’s the regular-sized Milka Oreo chocolate candy bar, which is small bits of Oreo cookie coated in vanilla creme and creamy Milka milk chocolate.

And then there’s the Milka Oreo big crunch chocolate candy bar, which is a thick layer of crispy Oreo cookies between two layers of vanilla creme, coated in Milka milk chocolate.

We gave them both a try, and found that although the flavour is a tad sweet, it’s creamy and delicious.

The crunchiness of the Oreo adds just the right amount of texture to the creaminess that comes from both the chocolate and the layer of vanilla creme.

Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Both bars; the smaller stacked on top of the big crunch.

The Oreo taste and crunch is much more subtle in the smaller chocolate bar, which allows the chocolate to stand out more than it does in the big crunch chocolate bar. Therefore, for the ideal mix of flavour and texture, we suggest going with the smaller bar.

However, if you’re really into Oreos, then by all means, go big or go home.

