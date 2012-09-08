Milk Is No Competition For Sports Drinks And Bottled Teas

Photo: Flickr/brenneman

A recent USDA report shows 2011 milk sales reached their lowest levels since 1984, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Rick Barrett writes.Total U.S. beverage milk sales last year were 53 billion pounds – about 6 billion gallons, he reports. Adjusted sales in April, the month for which data is most recently available, were down 2.1 per cent, according to the USDA.



More than half of all adults no longer drinking milk at all, data site Informa recently reported.

What’s behind the decline?

Barrett talked to Vivien Godfrey, CEO of the Milk Processor Education Program known for the “Got Milk?” and milk mustache advertising campaigns.

“Shifting consumer habits and a flood of new beverages in the marketplace, including sports drinks and bottled teas, have taken a toll on beverage milk sales,” Godfrey tells him.

“While Americans consume about the same number of gallons of beverages as they did in the past, they’re drinking a lot less milk.

“Milk has lost out to other beverages, primarily bottled water,” Godfrey says.

