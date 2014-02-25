After Nearly 20 Years, 'Got Milk?' Is No More -- Here's The New Slogan [THE BRIEF]

America’s Dairy Farmers And Milk Processors ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ lead Frankie Muniz was one of many stars to wear the ‘Got Milk?’ mustache.

In a move that will make my fellow 20-somethings more aware of our (relatively) advanced age and inescapable mortality, The Milk Processor Education Program will no longer use the iconic “Got Milk?” tagline that it has been using since 1995. Instead, the national organisation and ad agency Lowe Campbell Ewald will go with “Milk Life” to emphasis the drink’s protein and ability to power athletic activities. The California Milk Processor board, which originally came up with “Got Milk?” with ad agency Goodby Silverstein and Partners, will continue to use “Got Milk?” Here’s the first “Milk Life” video ad:

Netflix agreed to pay Comcast an undisclosed sum to connect directly to Netflix’s servers, giving the companies’ shared customers faster streaming of Netflix content. Business Insider’s Kyle Russell breaks down what the deal will mean for Netflix, its customers, and its cable partners moving forward.

There is now an OKCupid for pets, courtesy of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and DraftFCB. Thanks a lot, internet.

Mobile payments processor Square is launching a national ad campaign with six new television spots. The campaign was created by 72andSunny and will tout the simplicity of Square’s products.

The Barbarian Group was forced to cut about four staffers, according to AgencySpy, when a portion of its Samsung business was taken on by the headquarters of its parent company, Cheil.

Tiffany & Co. tapped Ogilvy & Mather to be its global agency partner. The luxury jeweler had previously handled its marketing internally.

BBH London executive producer/partner Ruben Mercadal is leaving to join Ogilvy New York, where he will work in a new position as senior film content producer.

Volvo consolidated its global media buying account with Mindshare, which had previously splitting the duties with Havas.

