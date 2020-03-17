First known coronavirus death of US military veteran reported in Oregon

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Vietnam war veterans among other guests listen to U.S. President Barack Obama at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2016.

A 70-year-old military veteran died Saturday from the coronavirus, marking the first publicly known death with ties to virus and military, according to multiple news reports.

The veteran from Oregon died with complications from the disease at the Veteran Affairs Portland Healthcare System, ConnectingVets.com and Military.com reported.

“Although we knew this day would come, it does not make it any easier to learn of the first Oregonian to pass away from COVID-19,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “He was an honoured veteran who served his country to protect the freedoms we all hold dear. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

At least five veterans were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus as of Monday. One veteran from Denver was under quarantine at home, another veteran from Maine was also under home quarantine, one veteran was under care at a VA hospital in California, and another two in Nevada were also being treated at a VA hospital.

Twenty-five presumptive positive veterans were awaiting confirmation from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of their diagnosis, the VA said in an update. The VA administered over 100 coronavirus tests in the country and said it was “taking aggressive steps” to prevent the spread.

“Fortunately, VA is ready,” the VA said on its website. “We have plans in place to protect everyone who gets care, visits or works at one of our facilities.”

The VA acknowledges that treatment at its hospitals “will be different for a while” as it combats the virus. The department urged people seeking medical care to call before visiting, “even if you already have an appointment.”

The VA system is the largest integrated health care system in the US and serves 9 million veterans a year. It includes over 1,200 health care facilities. The department has the authority to work as a backup healthcare system in the event of a national emergency and civilian hospitals are at capacity.

The Defence Department said there were 18 US servicemembers who tested positive as of Monday.

Over 3,800 coronavirus cases were reported in the US as of Monday afternoon. Seventy people have died in the country.

