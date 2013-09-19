Tasteless Joke About Bomb Attack In The Philippines Gets Pentagon-Run Twitter Account Shut Down

Brian Jones

The smoke hasn’t yet cleared from an apparent terror attack in the Philippines today, and someone on the official Twitter account for the Department of Defence’s improvised explosive device division cracked a joke about it that many in national security circles are saying was in poor taste.

Now, they’ve been deleted, by orders of the Pentagon Press Secretary.

After news broke that improvised explosive devices were reportedly detonated outside of two movie theatres in Davao City in the Philippines, targeting civilians, the Joint IED Defeat Organisation had this to say:

GigliScreenshot / Twitter

It struck some as odd that an official DoD entity would make light of a situation that presumably took innocent lives. The Guardian’s Spencer Ackerman fired back:

Ackerman1Screenshot

JIEDDO doubled down on the joke in the face of criticism:

Ackerman2Screenshot

As criticism mounted, it took about an hour for them to apologise:

NelsonScreenshot

But shortly thereafter, the account disappeared completely.

