Military trauma surgeon rates 10 battle wounds in movies and tv

Trauma surgeon and Navy veteran Dr. Peter Rhee rates 10 battlefield medical scenes in movies and television for realism.

Dr. Rhee discusses the accuracy of medical war scenes in “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016), starring Andrew Garfield; “Three Kings” (1999), featuring Mark Wahlberg and George Clooney; “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), featuring Tom Hanks; and “Cherry” (2021) with Tom Holland. He also comments on the reality of bullet and grenade wounds in “Black Hawk Down” (2001), “Band of Brothers” (2001), and “M*A*S*H” (1973) and analyzes combat medical procedures in “The Outpost” (2020), “Our Girl” (2014), and “Combat Hospital” (2011).

Dr. Peter Rhee is a trauma surgeon and a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served for 24 years. He is currently the chief of acute care surgery and trauma at the Westchester Medical Center. He wrote the book “Trauma Red” about his experience as a trauma surgeon.