The most intense, death-defying military training exercises from around the world

REUTERS/China Daily A frontier soldier from the People’s Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014.

Jumping through a ring of fire. Breaking bricks with your head. Drinking cobra blood.

Those are some examples of what soldiers go through as part of military training.

Check out more intense exercises used around the world in the following gallery.

The Japanese martial art of tameshiwari involves breaking bricks or wooden planks. South Korean special forces do it with heavy rocks. A soldier from the South Korean special forces demonstrates martial arts during an anti-terror exercise in Incheon, west of Seoul June 13, 2013. North Korea blamed the South on Thursday for scuttling fresh dialogue that aimed to ease tensions between the rival Koreas, saying Seoul deliberately torpedoed reconciliation talks planned for this week. While Chinese SWATs do it with their heads. An armed policeman from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) smashes a brick by his head at an anti-terrorism drill in Weng'an county, Guizhou province June 5, 2012. The Iran Basjii militia is a voluntary force, but their martial art training is gruesome nonetheless. Ahmad Olamaei demonstrates a move to his students, members of Iran's Basij militia, during martial arts training at a mosque in central Tehran September 12, 2010. Other parts of the training might include knife fighting. Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field training in Najaf, June 27, 2014. Or sliding across an iron rope, like in this case. A Mexican marine slides down a zipline during training at a military base in Chetumal November 16, 2012. Psychological training is very important for many military forces. Here, Chinese policemen learn to cope with anxiety in a psychological drill. Paramilitary policemen take part in exercises, part of a psychological training programme aimed at relieving anxiety, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, July 23, 2013. Yoga is another psychological training technique. These Indian soldiers practice it on a very foggy day. Soldiers attend a yoga class during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, on a foggy day in the northern Indian city Lucknow December 17, 2008. Covering themselves with snow helps soldiers to strengthen both physical power and psychological fortitude. South Korean special warfare forces cover themselves in snow during winter mountain training exercises on January 10, 2007 in PyeongChang, South Korea. Taiwanese marines have to crawl through a rocky pathway in front of their fellow recruits to finish their training course. A trainee crawls through the Taiwan Marines frogmen 'Road to Heaven' test in Zuoying, Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, January 19, 2011. The 'Road to Heaven' test, which is the final stage of a nine week intensive Amphibious Training Program, requires trainees to execute various exercises and leopard crawl along a 50 metre long path that is littered with jagged corals and rocks. Jumping through a ring of fire is another part of training. A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. This military exercise is not very sophisticated, but it is brutal: stand up or get beaten. Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. These special forces in Belarus are training for chemical warfare. Servicemen from the Interior Ministry's special unit take part in a test near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 23, 2012. Servicemen have to pass several tough tests before being awarded entry to the ministry's elite 'Red Beret' unit, according to the ministry. Colombian policemen train in camouflage in the jungle, and prepare for fighting against the FARC, one of the most fearsome guerrilla forces in the world. Policemen take part in training during the Jungla International Course, in Chicoral near Ibague November 26, 2013. Every year the Colombian police force invites elite law enforcement and military personnel from across Central and South America to participle in this training course. Elite forces from Nicaragua train for jungle fighting too. Soldiers from special force unit 'COE' take part in a military training exercise at the military base, about 17 km (11 miles) west from Managua, June 13, 2007. Learning to fight in a jungle is part of what is called hostile environment training. Alpine warfare falls under this category. Believe it or not, this is Israel. Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. The Golan Heights form a strategic plateau between Israel and Syria of about 1,200 square kilometers (460 square miles). Israel captured it in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognised internationally. Thai Navy sailors are trained to survive in the tropical jungle. In a joint military exercise in 2013, they taught US Marines to drink cobra blood. A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2013' joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province February 20, 2013. About 13,000 soldiers from seven countries, Thailand, U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia are participating in the 11-day military exercise. As well as cobra blood, you might be required to eat bugs from a bamboo stick if you join the Thai Navy. Or the US Marines in a joint camp in this case. A U.S. Marine picks out bugs to eat from a bamboo stem during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the 'Cobra Gold 2012' (CG12) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri Province February 13, 2012. Australia North West Mobile Force employs Aboriginal skills to patrol the desert of Western Australia and the Northern Territory. For this reason, its soldiers learn survival skills like spear fishing. Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, carries a shovelnose guitarfish impaled on a spear after hunting on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. NORFORCE is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in the seemingly impossible task of patrolling the country's vast northwest coast. NORFORCE's area of operations is about 1.8 million square km (700,000 square miles), covering the Northern Territory and the north of Western Australia. Aboriginal reservists make up a large proportion of the 600-strong unit, and bring to bear their knowledge of the land and the food it can provide. Fish, shellfish, turtle eggs and even insects supplement rations during the patrol, which is on the lookout for illegal foreign fishing vessels and drug smugglers, as well as people smugglers from neighbouring Indonesia. Picture taken July 17, 2013. Maintaining posture and balance is another part of a soldier's formation. These Philippines recruits have to hold a banana on their heads while eating lunch. If the banana falls, they have to eat it. Peel included. Newly recruited female marines take their lunch with fellow soldiers after undergoing drills inside the marine headquarters in the town of Ternate, Cavite city, south of Manila February 5, 2013. There are an estimated 350 women combatants in the 10,000-member Philippine marines who go through the same rigid physical and mental training as their men counterparts. Since 2006, female marine officers of the Marine Corps have been performing in the field of assault armour, field artillery, airborne and other combat duties, a marine officer said. The women have bananas placed on top of their heads in order to maintain their posture. If the banana falls, the new recruit must eat the whole banana, including the peel. Picture taken February 5, 2013. A similar drill involves marching with a cross tied to your back. It is all part of reaching a military posture. New recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in training to adjust their standing postures in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 16, 2013. Another Belarusian special force member tests his balance walking over smoke bombs and fires. Servicemen of a special unit from the Interior Ministry take part in a test near the village of Volovshchina, 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, October 22, 2009. Servicemen have to pass several tough tests before being awarded entry to the ministry's elite 'Red Beret' unit. Often soldiers are asked to train with animals. These Dutch gendarmes ride their horses through smoke bombs. Members of the Dutch Royal Guard of Honour guide their horses through smoke during a rehearsal ahead of the Dutch 2014 budget presentation, at the beach of Scheveningen September 16, 2013. In this case, a US soldier jumps from an aeroplane with his dog Cara, breaking the record for 'highest man/dog parachute deployment.' They jumped 9,174 metres. U.S. Military Member Mike Forsythe, and his dog, Cara, break the world record for 'highest man/dog parachute deployment' by jumping from 30,100 feet in this undated image released by the Canadian company 'K9 Storm Inc.' which manufactures tactical body armour for military dogs. German special forces have to be able to mount a gun underwater. Holding their breath. German policemen, aspirants for Berlin´s special police force SEK (Spezialeinsatzkommando) assemble a gun during an underwater drill in a Berlin police barracks, December 13, 2005. BONUS: Military training is not always so daring. These Lebanese soldiers use a virtual reality game to practice their shooting skills without the risk of getting injured. Lebanese soldiers take aim during a training session on the 'Engagement Skills Trainer' program provided by the U.S. embassy in Lebanon to the Lebanese Armed Forces at the Engineering Regiment Base in Warwar, near Beirut, July 20, 2010. The EST 2000 program provides the LAF with the capability to train soldiers virtually on all aspects of firearms training without the expense or potential danger of using live ammunition. Now see... Saudi special forces during a ceremony as they prepare for the influx of people to participate in the Hajj, in Arafat 15 kms outside of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2010. The most powerful militaries in the Middle East »





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.