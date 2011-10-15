15 Facts About Military Spending That Will Blow Your Mind

As the economy has tanked, the banks have been bailed out, and America lost its jobs, the defence budget continues to grow.For the past 13 years U.S. military spending has increased 114 per cent.

That’s 8 per cent higher than at the height of Reagan’s presidency and the Cold War.

The money is used to buying sophisticated weapons that often don’t make it into production, and when the do they’re expensive to maintain.

The U.S. must spend a full 1 per cent of its GDP just to maintain its arsenal.

America spends more on its military than THE NEXT 15 COUNTRIES COMBINED

Source: Global Issues

The total known land area occupied by U.S. bases and facilities is 15,654 square miles -- bigger than D.C., Massachusetts, and New Jersey combined.

Source: Brookings

By 2033 the U.S. will be paying $59 billion a year to its veterans injured in the wars

In 2007, the amount of money labelled 'wasted' or 'lost' in Iraq -- $11 billion -- could pay 220,000 teachers salaries

Source: About.com

defence spending is higher today than at any time since the height of World War II

Washington Post

America's defence spending doubled in the same period that its economy shrunk from 32 to 23 per cent of global output*

*This fact originally said defence spending had doubled since 2008.

Source: National defence Magazine

The yearly cost of stationing one soldier in Iraq could feed 60 American families.

Source: About.com

Each day in Afghanistan costs the government more than it did to build the entire Pentagon

Source: Great Buildings, Arms Control centre

In 2008, the Pentagon spent more money every five seconds in Iraq than the average American earned in a year

Source: About.com

The pentagon budget consumes 80% of individual income tax revenue

Source: Washington Post

Two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the defence Department still has more than 40 generals, admirals or civilian equivalents based in Europe

Source: NYT

The amount the government has spent compensating radiation victims of nuclear testing ($1.5 billion) could fully educate 13,000 American kids

Source: All Business

The Pentagon spends more on war than all 50 states combined spend on health, education, welfare, and safety

Source: Intel Daily

The U.S. has 5% of the world's population -- but almost 50% of the world's total military expenditure

Source: Lexington Institute

So where do they get all that money?

