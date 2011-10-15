15 Facts About Military Spending That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: BAE

As the economy has tanked, the banks have been bailed out, and America lost its jobs, the defence budget continues to grow.For the past 13 years U.S. military spending has increased 114 per cent.



That’s 8 per cent higher than at the height of Reagan’s presidency and the Cold War.

The money is used to buying sophisticated weapons that often don’t make it into production, and when the do they’re expensive to maintain.

The U.S. must spend a full 1 per cent of its GDP just to maintain its arsenal.

