The Military-Style Rifle 'Bubble' May Have Burst

Demand for military-style rifles like the AR-15 have peaked, according to one account (as Tweeted by NYCAviation’s Phil Derner Jr.).



Nick Leghorn, the testing and reviews editor for TheTruthAboutGuns.com, says he recently attempted to sell another assault rifle, a modified 300 Blackout short-barrel, online.

But he found the market wanting, and ended up settling for an offer $700 below the list price.

He continues:

When I walked into the local Cabela’s and saw racks upon racks of AR-15 rifles (pictured above) for sale, I knew why . . .

After the gun control scare earlier this year, demand for AR-15 rifles went through the roof. People were maxing out their credit cards on fears that America’s favourite firearm was about to be banned by the powers that be. This cleared the entire available stock of guns, and made manufacturers ramp up to meet demand.

It was good times for manufacturers, but now the AR-15 bubble has burst and things are looking downright depressing for manufacturers.

By now, everyone who “needed” an AR-15 has found one. Even if they emptied their bank accounts to do it, they have their rifle. But with sales slowing down, the price of an AR-15 is cratering. People are no longer willing to buy at the inflated panic-level prices, and dealers are starting to discount the guns in order to clear their shelves.

This development is a double-edged sword, of course. As Leghorn observes, this now means that anyone on the market for a cheap assault rifle will now likely be able to find one.

Read the full post on The Truth About Guns >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.