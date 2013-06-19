Military Community Reacts To Rapper Lil Wayne Dancing On American Flag

By now you may have seen the YouTube video that shows Lil Wayne dancing on an American Flag after it was dropped at his feet on the set of his newest music video.



If not, don’t worry, here it is below:

The 30-year-old rapper was in New Orleans filming the video for his song “God Bless Amerika.”

Wayne has said that he didn’t mean to step on the flag, even though the video depicts him looking down and dancing on it.

No, seriously, look, that’s what he said:

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 18, 2013

‘Oops, didn’t see you there.’

It doesn’t look like the military community is buying it.

“All Americans should treat (the flag) with respect,” said John Raughter, an American Legion spokesman, told the New York Daily News. “It is the American flag that is draped across the coffins of our fallen heroes when they come back from war. In fact, any veteran can have a flag on their coffin. As such, it’s entitled to the highest respect.”

Here are a few more reactions from the military community on social media:

As the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran I must say that I am appalled at the actions of Lil Wayne walking all over the American flag. — Mamma T (@RondaThompson) June 18, 2013

What do you think? Did WEEZY behave disrespectfully?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.