What The World's Armies Eat

One of the biggest challenges facing any military is providing each soldier with a lightweight, self-contained, high-calorie meal inside of a combat zone. These individual field rations called “Meal Ready-to-Eat”(MRE) or “kitchens in a box” are designed to give service members well-balanced meals that can last them an entire day.
Photographer Fabrizia Parisi and curator G
iulio Iacchetti showcase various types of rations developed by each army in their exhibition Razione K: Meals for Soldiers in Action.
Russia
New Zealand
Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti
United Kingdom
Sweden
Denmark
Ukraine
Italy
United States
France
Spain
Israel
Estonia
Slovenia
Germany
Thailand
Lithuania
Poland
The Netherlands
