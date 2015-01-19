What The World's Armies Eat

Amanda Macias

One of the biggest challenges facing any military is providing each soldier with a lightweight, self-contained, high-calorie meal inside of a combat zone. These individual field rations called “Meal Ready-to-Eat”(MRE) or “kitchens in a box” are designed to give service members well-balanced meals that can last them an entire day.

Photographer Fabrizia Parisi and curator G
iulio Iacchetti showcase various types of rations developed by each army in their exhibition Razione K: Meals for Soldiers in Action.

Russia

Russia field rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

New Zealand

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

United Kingdom

Uk military field rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Sweden

Sweden military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Denmark

Denmark military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Ukraine

Ukraine military field rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Italy

Italy military field rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

United States

Usa military field rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

France

France foodPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Spain

Spain foodPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Israel

Israel military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Estonia

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Slovenia

Slovenia military field rationsPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Germany

Germany military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Thailand

Thailand military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Lithuania

Lithuania military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Poland

Poland military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

The Netherlands

Netherlands military rationPhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

