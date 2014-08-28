Military Plane Crashes In Virginia

A military jet has reportedly crashed near Deerfield, Virginia, the News Leader reports.

Number of injuries is so far unclear, but police dispatchers have reportedly said there was one person on board the jet.

The jet was an F-15, which means the pilot could have possibly ejected himself from the plane before it crashed, according to the News Leader.

The plane was from the Massachusetts Air National Guard and was on its way from Massachusetts to New Orleans, according to NBC News.

An airport in D.C. seems to have lost contact with a military plane around the same time.

There is smoke and debris at the crash site, and the fumes from the crash could be toxic because these planes are made with radioactive material.

Here are some tweets from the scene:





BREAKING Possible F-15 jet crash in forest near Deerfield, Virginia – @ThatGuy_GBeck pic.twitter.com/7HrkN9Q5in

— AirLiveNet (@airlivenet) August 27, 2014

Thru-routes – like this one, Old Parkersburg Turnpike – closed off because of military plane crash. #breaking pic.twitter.com/lTmpGXMpCF

— Garrett Wymer (@WHSVgwymer) August 27, 2014

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.