Military Plane Crashes In Virginia

Pamela Engel

A military jet has reportedly crashed near Deerfield, Virginia, the News Leader reports.

Number of injuries is so far unclear, but police dispatchers have reportedly said there was one person on board the jet.

The jet was an F-15, which means the pilot could have possibly ejected himself from the plane before it crashed, according to the News Leader.

The plane was from the Massachusetts Air National Guard and was on its way from Massachusetts to New Orleans, according to NBC News.

An airport in D.C. seems to have lost contact with a military plane around the same time.

There is smoke and debris at the crash site, and the fumes from the crash could be toxic because these planes are made with radioactive material.

Here are some tweets from the scene:


Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.