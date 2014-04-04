The 22 Best US Military Photos Of The Year

Tech Sgt. Russ Scalf/US Air Force U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Bodiford, a team leader assigned to 1st Platoon, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade, climbs Pinnacle Mountain Sept. 5, 2013, near Little Rock, Ark.

Tech Sergeant Russ Scalif of the US Air Force was named the 2013 Military Photographer of the Year for his striking photos of life around Arkansas’s Little Rock Air Force Base and more.

Along with winners in distinct categories, his work was selected from among hundreds submitted by military photographers. The Pentagon’s annual competition is decided by a panel of judges at the Defence Information School in Fort Meade, Md.

'Cape North 2013' First Place: Portrait/Personality A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 18th Aggressor Squadron flies through bad weather while conducting an air-to-air combat mission in support of Cope North 13 near Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2013. Cope North is an annual air combat tactics, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise designed to increase the readiness and interoperability of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defence Force and Royal Australian Air Force. 'All Alone' First Place: Combat Documentation (Operational) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Skylar Barrowman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines (2/8), Regimental Combat Team 7, provides security during a clearing operation in Nowzad, Afghanistan, June 6, 2013. The Marines and Sailors of 2/8 conducted a partnered operation with their Afghan National Security Force counterparts. 'Air Assault' First Place: Combat Documentation U.S. Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Kevin Mulcahey, and Sgt. Nicholas Tarr, a troop medic, both with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment (RSTA) (Mountain), prepare to move during an air assault exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2013. The 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is participating in an Exportable Combat Training Center rotation, in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation in 2014. 'First Class Flight Home' First Place: Feature U.S. Army Capt. Jade Verge, Army Test and Evaluation Command, gets some rest on a return trip from Afghanistan on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules Feb. 9, 2013, over Southwest Asia. The 746th EAS provides tactical airlift, airdrop and aero medical evacuation, creating an air bridge for personnel, equipment and supplies. 'Solo Re-join' First Place: Hardware Capt. Jason Curtis, Thunderbird 6, Opposing Solo pilot, re-joins with the Diamond formation to perform the Delta Bottom-Up Pass during a practice sortie over the range near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Mar. 11, 2013. 'Social Addiction' First Place: Illustrative Photography A study by Harvard University shows evidence as to why social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are so popular and highly addictive for many people.Through a series of experiments, the researchers at Harvard University learned through the study that the act of disclosing information about oneself activates the same part of the brain that is associated with the sensation of pleasure, the same pleasure that we get from eating food, getting money or having even having sex. 'In Armed Forces Arms' First Place: News Sergeant First Class Faamasino Galoia, assigned to Joint Special Operations Task Force Philippines (JSOTF-P), carries a Filippino girl off a MC-130 Combat Talon II from 1st Special Operation Squadron (1 SOS) after being transported from Ormac to Manila as part of Operation Damayan relief efforts Nov. 21. The Philippine government is closely coordinating ongoing relief efforts including search and rescue, supply drops and personnel airlifts, with military and civilian organisations. Untitled First Place: Pictorial Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, walks along the top of a C-17 Globemaster III while wearing a safety harness as he does a routine maintenance check of the aircraft June 4, 2013, at Joint Base Charleston - Air Base, S.C. The first C-17 to enter the Air ForceÕs inventory arrived at Charleston Air Force Base in June 1993. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. 'Head In The Clouds' First Place: Picture Story William 'Fame' Wilson a upcoming Las Vegas rapper tries to balance his pursuit for fame and a father. Fame received a record deal from a major record label in the Las Vegas area. His marriage and record deal have been rocky but he continues creating songs. 'Overcoming Adversity' First Place: Sports Joe Townsend, a British Royal Marine veteran from Eastbourne, England, swims a timed 50-meter freestyle during the first day of practice at the Marine Corps Trials aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 26, 2013. Townsend is competing in cycling, swimming and track and field after placing in many events last year. 'Marine Corps Proves Osprey Capabilities in Embassy Rescue Training Mission' First Place: Multimedia Story (Operational) (video provider='youtube' id='_7jxjDV4Iw0' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Relapse' First Place: Multimedia Story (Feature) (video provider='youtube' id='-wIb4WdFtGs' size='xlarge' align='center') Tech Sergeant Russ Scalif, of the US Air Force, won photographer of the year for the following photos: 'Corral Cram' ... Cowboys prepare to ride during the National Championship Bull Riders 'Some Gave All' Memorial Day Championship May 27, 2013, near Bee Branch, Ark. The event featured a presentation of the colours by an Arkansas Army National Guard colour guard, a tribute to fallen service members and free admission to all active-duty military personnel. 'Glass Mask' ... A Penn State University swimmer competes in the back stroke during a tri-meet Jan. 12, 2013, at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. The University of Arkansas has close ties with the military community, including an ROTC program, military appreciation days and two football games each year at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark., which was built as a tribute to Arkansans who have served and paid the ultimate price for their country. 'Mountain Flight' ... A competitor launches off a ramp during a mountain bike race at the Fat Tire Bicycle Festival July 14, 2014 in Eureka Springs, Ark. Chief Master Sgt. Bubba Beason, of the 19th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, placed third in the Clydesdale division. 'Radiation Domination' ... U.S. Air Force Capt. Candice Adams Ismirle waits to receive a radiation treatment Oct. 22, 2013, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. After approximately two years in remission, Ismirle recently learned her cancer had returned. 'JOAX' ... A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 82nd Airborne Division repeats instructions before performing a static line jump from a C-130H Aug. 18, 2013, near Alexandria International Airport, La. There were 681 paratroopers dropped from nine U.S. Air Force aircraft in support of Joint Operational Access Exercise 13-0X. 'A-Shift' ... The Little Rock Air Force Base fire department is an award-winning unit that leads the way in Air Force accolades. The department, comprised of 49 Airmen and seven civilians, operates on two 24-hour shifts that respond to nearly 700 emergency calls each year. The department won 66 individual and team awards in 2013, including the Air Force Times Airman of the Year. This close-knit team of Airmen spends nearly as much time together as they do at home, forging deep bonds of kinship and trust. 'Combat Airlift' ... Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing flew to Alexandria International Airport, La., Aug. 18, 2013, as part of Joint Operational Access Exercise 13-0X. The Airmen provided the Army with airlift muscle for an airborne assault training exercise in conjunction with Green Flag Little Rock 13-09. The JOAX was a single-day combined military training event designed to prepare Airmen and soldiers to respond to worldwide crises and contingencies. In the ensuing days, combat airlift missions were flown in support of simultaneous exercises conducted by multinational joint forces. 'Top of the Rock' ... U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Bodiford, a team leader assigned to 1st Platoon, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade, climbs Pinnacle Mountain Sept. 5, 2013, near Little Rock, Ark. Bodiford scales the mountain multiple times per week as part of his physical training regimen, designed to prepare him for the Army's Warrant Officer Candidate School. 'Out of the Fog' ... Staff Sgt. Steven Smith, a 19th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, steps to his aircraft Feb. 5, 2013, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Smith and other inspectors, inspect every airdrop at Little Rock Air Force Base to ensure the proper safety procedures are being implemented. And 'Night Light' Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing prepare a C-130J for a flight, beneath the light of a full moon March 27, 2013 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. As home to the largest C-130 fleet in the world, Little Rock AFB delivers mission-ready Airmen to fuel combat airlift operations.



