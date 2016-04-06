Military personnel share amazing one-liners from drill instructors

Members of the military are bonding over their service and taking time to reminisce about harsh words from their drill instructors in an entertaining new Reddit Military thread.

The thread started with the simple question, “What are some of the most memorable things your drill instructors have said?”

We’ve collected some of the most interesting responses below. If you served in the military, feel free to add your own drill instructor line in the comments below.

One Marine was compared to a sugar cookie for being sweaty and covered in sand.

Another instructor accused a Marine of being part of a plot to destroy the Corps.



Reddit user nickcorvus remembers how a drill instructor yelled:

“You’re a communist plot to f— up my Marine Corps.”

At times, drill instructors could barely contain their rage …

… or their disdain.

www.reddit.com

Some lines might not have had the intended effect.

In this case, a drill instructor had a more serious impact, when he handed this Marine an Eagle Globe and Anchor (EGA) that signifies the end of new-recruit training.

Ultimately, drill instructors always left their mark.

Even decades later.

www.reddit.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.