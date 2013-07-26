This Soldier's Official Liberty Request For The Playboy Mansion Is Incredible

Geoffrey Ingersoll

This is truly epic.

 This is an officialy liberty request from an Army unit in North Carolina so that a soldier can go visit the Playboy Mansion.

Friends of mine have left the service and visited the mansion (tickets aren’t cheap — about $700 for guys), but never have I seen an official request.

The orininal poster on the thread claims he saw his friend post it to Facebook. Personally, I can vouch that this is what a legit liberty request looks like in the military.

As you can see, it was “most definitely” approved:

Playboy mansion liberty requestue

