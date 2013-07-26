This Soldier's Official Liberty Request For The Playboy Mansion Is Incredible

This is truly epic.



This is an officialy liberty request from an Army unit in North Carolina so that a soldier can go visit the Playboy Mansion.

Friends of mine have left the service and visited the mansion (tickets aren’t cheap — about $700 for guys), but never have I seen an official request.

The orininal poster on the thread claims he saw his friend post it to Facebook. Personally, I can vouch that this is what a legit liberty request looks like in the military.

As you can see, it was “most definitely” approved:

