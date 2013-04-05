Covert Military Parachuters Could Sabotage North Korea's Nukes From The Sky

The time may come when North Korea checks the cupboard for nukes, and finds the cupboard’s been looted.



That’s because there are several nuke-qualified recovery teams, special operations, coming out of several countries — to include Russia, the U.S., Britain, and France.

In the U.S., the Air Force has the Tactical Response Force, the Navy has SEALs, and the Army has Special Forces — all qualified for high altitude covert operations to recover or “disqualify” a nuclear threat, should a team be ordered to take direct action against known or suspected sites.

Not likely at this point, but still an option.

