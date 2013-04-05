Covert Military Parachuters Could Sabotage North Korea's Nukes From The Sky

The time may come when North Korea checks the cupboard for nukes, and finds the cupboard’s been looted.
That’s because there are several nuke-qualified recovery teams, special operations, coming out of several countries — to include Russia, the U.S., Britain, and France.
In the U.S., the Air Force has the Tactical Response Force, the Navy has SEALs, and the Army has Special Forces — all qualified for high altitude covert operations to recover or “disqualify” a nuclear threat, should a team be ordered to take direct action against known or suspected sites.
Not likely at this point, but still an option.
Static-line jumps in combat are usually around 1000 feet so the troopers can get on the ground quickly.
Troops can jump from a variety of aircraft — the C-130, C-17, and even helicopters like the CH-47 and '53.
The most common method they use is High Altitude Low Opening (HALO), deploying their chute after a long free fall period.
... Maintaining stealth while travelling more than 30 miles behind enemy lines ... possibly even for preemptive nuke recovery.
