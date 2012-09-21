Post-9/11 Military Binge Drinkers Are Breaking Records [CHARTS]

Michael Kelley
Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll – Business Insider

A new report from the National Academy of Sciences, “Substance Use Disorders in the U.S. Armed Forces,” details the alarming rise of alcohol and prescription drug abuse among service members.”Alcohol and other drug use in the armed forces remain unacceptably high, constitute a public health crisis, and both are detrimental to force readiness and psychological fitness,” the study notes.

The report concludes that more needs to be done to help soldiers and their families cope with substance abuse after tours of service are over.

Alcohol remains the most common drug

Service members are more likely to binge drink than civilians

Prescription drug abuse went up fivefold in just six years

Military doctors wrote 43 million prescriptions for painkillers in 2009, more than four times as much as they wrote in 2001

Source: U.S. New and World Report

Army soldiers and Marines active on the front lines have been hit the hardest

The Army saw a dramatic rise in drug abuse from 2008 to 2009

Abuse is rising among reserves too

And don't forget the wives and spouses of service members

Military members use more painkillers, but less illegal drugs overall, compared to civilians

This data is from 2009. Things could be even worse now ...

