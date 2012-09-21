Post-9/11 Military Binge Drinkers Are Breaking Records [CHARTS]

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll – Business Insider

A new report from the National Academy of Sciences, “Substance Use Disorders in the U.S. Armed Forces,” details the alarming rise of alcohol and prescription drug abuse among service members.”Alcohol and other drug use in the armed forces remain unacceptably high, constitute a public health crisis, and both are detrimental to force readiness and psychological fitness,” the study notes.



The report concludes that more needs to be done to help soldiers and their families cope with substance abuse after tours of service are over.

