This Graphic Shows The Military Difference Between Ukraine And Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Crimea, the Ukrainian military has been readied throughout the rest of the country.

However, any direct conflict solely between Ukraine and Russia would be an extremely one-sided fight. This chart puts into perspective the massive gulf between Ukrainian and Russian military forces.

Russia has almost six times more active military personnel than Ukraine, with an armed forces of 845,000 troops compared to Ukraine’s 123,000. Russia can also count on using 15,500 tanks — the largest tank force in the world.

Reuters reports that Russia also has a 2 million-strong reserve force that has received recent military training.

Given the current lack of contingency plans from NATO, the EU, and the U.S., very little would stop Russia from rolling through the entirety of Ukraine if it so chose.

