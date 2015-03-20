This is the heavy military hardware that the Middle East is buying up to fight ISIS

The wealthy gulf states of the Middle East are driving an explosion in military spending, much of which is being funnelled into the fight against Islamic State (ISIS or ISIL).

In fact, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), military exports to the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), several of which are engaged in fighting Islamic State, have surged 71% in the last four years.

Here’s some of the heavy weaponry being bought up by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain for the fight.

