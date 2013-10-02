Football Season May Screech To A Halt For America's Military Academies

All three military academies have ceased intercollegiate sports pending the resolution of the government shut down,

reports Philip Ewing of Politico.

The Defence Department has been forced to furlough 400,000 government workers, many of whom maintain and run the grounds used for government operations — to include football games.

From Politico:

The Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy are suspending their football and most other games. Specifically, the Naval Academy said it had canceled a soccer game scheduled for Tuesday night against Howard University and Saturday’s football game against Air Force in Annapolis, Md.

If the shut down continues through Saturday, the sold out Air Force-Navy football game will be cancelled.

A report from the Marine Times stipulated on possible make-up days for the game.

From Marine Times:

A possible make-up date for the Air Force-Navy game could come in early December — Navy’s off from Nov. 22 until the Dec. 14 Army-Navy game, and Air Force won’t play after Nov. 30 unless it makes the inaugural Mountain West Conference title game, which would require it to rally from a 0-4 MWC record to win its six-team division.

