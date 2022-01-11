Search

Why this controversial fighter jet may cost $1.7 trillion

Kevin Reilly
  • The F-35 fleet could cost the military $1.7 trillion over its lifetime.
  • The plane was designed to be used by the Air Force, Navy, and the Marines.
  • Current plans call for almost 2,500 orders of the ambitious aircraft.

The US military designed the F-35 to fill roles for the Air Force, Marines, and Navy. US taxpayers could be on the hook for $1.7 trillion over the lifetime of the ambitious and versatile F-35 fleet. We went to Hill Air Force Base in Utah to get an up-close look at the F-35 and why it’s part of the most expensive weapons program in US history. 

