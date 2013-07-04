The Military Noose Tightens Around Morsi, As Tanks And Commandos Close In

Several witnesses on the scene are reporting that the Egyptian army is deploying barbed wire and barriers around embattled president Mohamed Morsi’s offices in Cairo, Sky News reports.



The army has tanks in the rolling into the area and has deployed commandos around key facilities, Sky News and AP report.

Essam El-Haddad, presidential assistant on Foreign Relations to Mohamed Morsi, took to the official Facebook account to post a frightening statement about an impending military coup in Egypt.

“For the sake of Egypt and for historical accuracy, let’s call what is happening by its real name: Military coup,” writes Haddad.

Meanwhile the social media advisor claims all his platforms are being hacked simultaneously.

The military has issued an order for all airports to block the travel of any politician.

Other than to say they are simply supporting the people, the military has yet to issue a statement regarding its end-game intent for Morsi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.