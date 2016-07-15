Britain could be chemically 'growing' military drones in the future

BAE Systems is working on an advanced chemical computer which could one day ‘grow’ military drones.

The “Chemputer” is capable of digitising and synthesizing chemical processes. Instead of building drones, this technology theoretically ‘grows’ them.

Watch this video to find out more.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

