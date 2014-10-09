The US Marine Corps Is The Best Military Branch, According To Glassdoor

The Marine Corps is the top-rated military service branch, according to reviews on the career website Glassdoor.

The Corps, a small maritime component of the US Navy with just under 180,000 Marines on active-duty, holds a 4.2 star rating on the site, just edging out the Air Force with a rating of 4.1.

“Great benefits and despite what is said the pay is relative to the civilian world,” reads one review from someone claiming 18 years in the Marine Corps. “Travel to places that I would never had dreamed of going to and I don’t mean Iraq and Afghanistan. Great support system in place.”

Here is how every service fared on the site:

Marine Corps: 4.2 stars

Air Force: 4.1 stars

Navy: 4.0 stars

Coast Guard: 4.0 stars

Army: 3.9 stars

It’s worth noting that this is not a scientific poll. The amount of reviews submitted for each service vary, and individual experiences — which can be quite different dependent on the rank of the service member — can skew results.

Still, among Marines who have given their take on the site, 86% say they would recommend the service to a friend. The same number goes for airmen. 83% of sailors say they would recommend their service, and 80% of coast guardsman say the same. The Army’s page shows 78% would recommend it to others.

Not everything is gravy of course. Marine reviewers noted “significant time away from family and friends” or “being away from home” as a con in 216 reviews on the site. Others noted “long hours” and “being stuck with some people” that would have been fired from civilian jobs as problems.

