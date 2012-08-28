Military Anarchists Were Busted Trying To Overthrow The Government And Assassinate Obama

Photo: Nomadic Lass via Flickr

Everyone’s freaking out.There was a recent revelation in a relatively well-covered murder trial involving four US Army soldiers facing murder charges for the shooting death of another soldier and his 17 year-old girlfriend.



The revelatory pieces of information are contained herein, released by the AP:

Prosecutor Isabel Pau ley says the group bought $87,000 worth of guns and bomb-making materials and plotted to take over Fort Stewart, bomb targets in nearby Savannah and Washington state, as well as assassinate the president.

Members called the anarchist organisation F.E.A.R., Forever Enduring Always Ready, and funded it from the “highly suspicious” and highly lucrative death of the pregnant wife of founding member, Isaac Aguigui, which paid out $500,000 in insurance benefits.

But apparently, despite their recruiting efforts (prosecutors say they’re unsure how many people are in F.E.A.R.) and their high aspirations — the assassination of the president and overthrow of the US government — the organisation suffered turmoil from within. The turmoil came in terms of a “loose end,” or a member supposedly threatening to out the group.

The loose end, Michael Roark and his 17 year-old girlfriend Tiffany York, they tried to “silence” got the group pinched.

Then, facing murder charges, the group turned on each other, Michael Burnett agreed to testify against his comrades for a lighter sentence.

Invariably the media will hype this story, but the reality is that military investigators didn’t need to foil any anarchist/domestic terror plot because F.E.A.R. turned out to be nothing more than a group of well-funded, murderous crazies with high aspirations — in other words, doomed to failure.

The story is sure to be updated as investigations move forward.

