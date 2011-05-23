Militants Stage Huge Terrorist Attack On Karachi Base Used By Americans

Photo: Paktive.com

Three weeks after the killing of Osama Bin Laden, militants in Pakistan are staging a major attack on PNS Mehran, a military base in Karachi that’s also used by US forces.According to Dawn News, there are at least 6 dead after multiple explosions, and there may be as many as 12 militants currently inside.



Officials said the base was under “terrorist attack.”

TV broadcasts from the base show huge fires and smoke.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.