Gunmen Stormed Pakistan's Largest Airport And Have Killed 9 People

AP/Fareed Khan Pakistan army troops arrive at Karachi airport following an attack by unknown gunmen disguised as police guards who stormed a terminal used for VIPs and cargo, Sunday night, June 8, 2014, in Pakistan.

Heavily-armed gunmen opened fire and tossed grenades near the Old Terminal of Karachi Airport in Pakistan’s largest city, GEO TV reports.

The Associated Press reports that 9 people, including seven Airport Security Force personnel, have been killed in the attack and an ensuing firefight that is still ongoing

Pakistan media reported that there were up to a dozen gunman who used forged identity cards to infiltrate the a terminal used for VIPs and cargo.

“I was working at my office when I heard big blasts – several blasts – and then there were heavy gunshots,” Sarmad Hussain, one of the employees evacuated from the airport, told AP.

AP, highlighting Pakistan’s fragile security, noted that suicide bombers in southwestern Pakistan killed 23 Shiite pilgrims returning from Iran in a separate incident.

