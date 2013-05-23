UK labour Party Head Slams Royal Bank Of Scotland With A Simpsons Reference

It’s no secret that in the U.K., people are sick of bankers.



While ‘banker bashing’ calmed in the U.S. in the years after the financial crisis, scandals like Libor manipulation and Standard Chartered’s money laundering have seriously enraged British politicians.

At least they’re starting to get creative with it. Bloomberg reports that Ed Miliband, the head of the U.K.’s labour Party was making a speech at Google Conference today, and he used that opportunity to say that the Royal Bank of Scotland was just like Montgomery Burns, the loveable(ish) villain on The Simpson’s.

Here’s the quote from Bloomberg:

“He’s not such a good guy, he leaves radioactive nuggets lying around,” Miliband said of Burns. “Of course, he is a cartoon character, but I could have substituted him with RBS or some of the other big banks before the financial crash.”

“He illustrates my case today because there is a choice to make,” Miliband said. “A choice between an ‘irresponsible capitalism’ which sees huge gaps between the richest and the poorest, power concentrated in a few hands, and people are just in it for the fast buck whatever the consequences.”

Exxxxceeellllenttt reference, Miliband.

