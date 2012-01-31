These Brothers Are Auctioning Off The Contents Of One Of America's Wildest Private Museums

Courtesy RM Auctions



Bob and Paul Milhous are brothers, business partners, and the owners of one of the most eclectic private collections in the world.Over five decades, they have amassed an enormous collection of mechanical musical instruments, rare vintage cars, and collectibles from Tiffany’s lamps to old pistols to a full-size carousel.

The collection eventually became so large that the brothers, who made their fortune in the printing business, built their own 39,500-square-foot private museum to house it in a corporate park in Boca Raton, Florida.

Now, the brothers have decided that it’s time to downsize. They’re liquidating the contents of their museum in an auction in late February, to be run by RM Auctions and Sotheby’s. The collection is estimated to bring in some $40 million, RM Auctions said.

