These Brothers Are Auctioning Off The Contents Of One Of America's Wildest Private Museums

Julie Zeveloff

paul bob milhouse

Courtesy RM Auctions

Paul (L) and Bob Milhous in front of one of their 100 organs

Bob and Paul Milhous are brothers, business partners, and the owners of one of the most eclectic private collections in the world.Over five decades, they have amassed an enormous collection of mechanical musical instruments, rare vintage cars, and collectibles from Tiffany’s lamps to old pistols to a full-size carousel.

The collection eventually became so large that the brothers, who made their fortune in the printing business, built their own 39,500-square-foot private museum to house it in a corporate park in Boca Raton, Florida.

Now, the brothers have decided that it’s time to downsize. They’re liquidating the contents of their museum in an auction in late February, to be run by RM Auctions and Sotheby’s. The collection is estimated to bring in some $40 million, RM Auctions said.

The Milhous brothers are distant relatives of Richard Milhous Nixon. They made their fortune printing circulars and comic strips for newspapers.

Source: The Palm Beach Post

After moving their massive collection three times, they finally settled it in a custom-built warehouse in Boca Raton.

The museum has never been open to the public, though it has hosted countless charity events since it was built in the mid-1990s.

For the first time, in the days leading up to the auction, anyone who buys the $120 catalogue will be able to attend a preview of the contents.

Source: The Palm Beach Post

The 46-foot carousel is the highlight of the Milhous Collection. It was custom built for the brothers and took several years to build.

It contains 42 different animals--including many that you'd never see on a standard carousel.

The figures are all carved of basswood, and the contraption comes with its own organ,

It's expected to sell for between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Cars are the other highlight of the collection. This Oldsmobile Limited 5-Passenger Touring is the only known surviving model from 1912 and is expected to sell for between $1.4 million and $1.6 million.

This Packard Super-Eight Convertible Victoria was the brothers' first car; its estimated hammer price is $150,000 to $250,000.

The 1949 Rounds Rocket Race Car could go for between $250,000 and $350,000.

The collection also contains around 100 of the world's most elaborate organs. This Ruth Style 38-B Fair Organ is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $1.2 million.

This Weber Maestro orchestrion, which contains pipes, pianos, and drums, is one of only six ever made.

Hundreds of other mementos are also for sale. The auction catalogue clocks in at a whopping 380 pages.

For another look inside the private museum, take a video tour:

Some cars from the Milhous Collection were winners at past Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance events

Click Here To See The Best Moments From The 2011 Pebble Beach Classic Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.