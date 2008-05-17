Oh, Miley! Reeling From Nudegate, 15-Year Old Starlet Accused of Plagiarism As Ratings Tank

Page Six reports: MILEY Cyrus can’t catch a break. Fresh off the Annie Leibovitz saucy photos debacle, it was announced that numbers for her hit show, “Hannah Montana,” are tanking. And now, LA-based band Lustra claims Cyrus’ song “Rockstar” sounds impossibly similar to their tune “Scotty Doesn’t Know,” off their album “Left for Dead.” Lustra guitarist Nick Cloutman said, “Although we are very flattered that Ms. Cyrus took this route, we would have preferred some credit.” The band is “considering various options to rectify this situation,” he added. Cyrus’ rep said, “She doesn’t write the songs – she sings them. We have referred this to Disney.” Read more from Page Six.



