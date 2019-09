Microsoft went all out for the opening of its new retail store in its backyard of Bellvue. Steve Ballmer went nuts, as per usual, but the real attraction for most of the mob was teen pop star Miley Cyrus.



Between songs, Microsoft even got her to do a little straight up shilling for the Xbox Kinect. Check it out:



(via TechFlash)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.