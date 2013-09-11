Miley Cyrus's 'Wrecking Ball' Is A Massive Hit, Breaks 24-Hour Vevo View Record

YouTube screenshotMiley Cyrus cracks One Directions’ record with steamy new video.
Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” music video demolished Vevo’s 24-hour view record, boasting more than 15 million views.
In the video, the twerk queen swings naked on a wrecking ball, gets teary-eyed and tongues a sledgehammer.
Cyrus previously held the title for “We Can’t Stop,” and lost it to One Direction.
The British boy band’s mind-numbing summer hit, “Best Song Ever,” nabbed 10.9 million views in its first 24 hours.
Cyrus announced the news on Twitter.
Wrecking Ball has officially beat the @VEVO record.
