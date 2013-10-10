The 5 Best Miley Cyrus 'Wrecking Ball' Mashup Songs

Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” was the twerk-filled song of the summer, but somehow the pop star has managed to nearly top it with her new single “Wrecking Ball” and its accompanying racy video.

But if there’s anything better than the emotional ride — literally on a wrecking ball — it’s when it gets mashed with other equally emotional songs.

Check out five of the best “Wrecking Ball” mashups. We promise you won’t be able to get them out of your head:

1. When Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Mumford & Sons “Little Lion Man” come together — surprisingly beautiful things happen, like Isosine’s “Little Wrecking Ball.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. After Sinead O’Connor wrote an open letter to Miley Cyrus, advising her on the music industry, it only made sense that someone (Robin Skouteris) made a mashup of the two. Here’s “Nothing Compares to Wrecking Ball.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars would do a lot of things for love. Example: This “Wrecking Ball” meets “Grenade” mix.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. Mashup kingpin DOSVEC got in on the fun, too, releasing this Miley Cyrus vs. Dave Darrel mix.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. We dug high and low to find this gem. Katy Perry’s “Wide Awake” alongside Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” is deep and oh so catchy.

