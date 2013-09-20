The 6 Best Miley Cyrus 'We Can't Stop' Covers

Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” is arguably the song of the summer.

With a racy music video followed by an outrageous, twerk-filled VMA performance, “We Can’t Stop” talking about Miley Cyrus.

And neither can her fellow musicians, who have taken the party anthem and made it their own — some garnering over 4 million hits on YouTube.

Listen to six of the best, most catchy covers below.

1. Neon Hitch’s brass-filled reggae cover: (92,523 YouTube hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox’s doo wop version has gone completely viral. The NYC group collaborated with The Tee-Tones to create this catchy cover:(

4,569,610 hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. Bastille mashes up “We Can’t Stop” with Miley’s father Billy Ray’s “Achy Breaky Heart” (3:00) and it comes off sounding a bit like Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”: (1,191,429 hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. Early Justin Bieber-type “MattyBRaps” puts his vocals and friends to work re-creating the song’s music video: (

2,911,475 hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. Laica Salas’ beautiful voice and live ukelele cover remix: (616,665 hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

6. And of course, a cover by cats, because this is the Internet, after all: (30,042 hits)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.