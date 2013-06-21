The Most Jaw-Dropping Scenes In Miley Cyrus' Racy New Music Video

Yesterday, Miley Cyrus debuted her latest music video for her new single “We Can’t Stop.”



It’s a catchy tune and we actually kind of like it, but the Diane Martel-directed, 3-minute video is a pretty big departure for Cyrus, a former Disney star.

There is no trace of “Hannah Montana” here, just a rebellious 20-year-old twerking, skinny dipping and grinding her groove thing all over the place in a teeny tiny leotard.

Cyrus’ latest spiked-hair look isn’t anything new to the over 12 million people who follow her photos on Twitter, but her latest music video isn’t just racy for a Disney star — it’s surprising for any 20-year-old.

