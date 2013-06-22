Miley Cyrus Wanted A 'Black' Sound For Her Latest Racy Single

Miley Cyrus officially shed her teen queen Disney image this week when she released the raunchy new music video for her latest single, party anthem “We Can’t Stop.”



But apparently there was something else the 20-year-old former “Hannah Montana” star was going for, too: a “black” sound to the song.

Brothers Timothy and Theron Thomas — the songwriting and producing duo behind Cyrus’ summer anthem — revealed to Vibe the singer told them “I want urban, I just want something that just feels Black.”

Timothy went on to explain, “When you listen to the Miley Cyrus record that we did, it’s not ratchet but it definitely has a lot of urban feel to it.”

The brothers also revealed that Cyrus was given the track after Rihanna passed. But it definitely has a Rihanna feel.

Nonetheless, party-loving Cyrus immediately clicked with the song and embraced it as her own. Theron says of her initial reaction to the track:

“They played it for Miley and she had just come from partying. She was like, ‘I was just partying with my friends and everything you just said in this song I seen. I was looking at it from standing on a couch with my friends, just chilling in the cut and looking around the club like whoa…I’m hearing the song like that was my weekend. I have to do this song,’ [she said] and then we just got connected from there.”

Check out the raunchy music video for “We Can’t Stop” and see if Cyrus accomplished her goal:

