Forget who won, performed, or cried, all anyone is talking about from Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards is host Miley Cyrus’ wacky, barely-there outfits.

Styled by Simone Harouche, the daring ensembles were unlike anything we have seen in VMA history — but very Miley Cyrus.

Relive Miley’s MTV glory below.

