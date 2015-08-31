Here's what Miley Cyrus wore to host the VMAs (It's as crazy as you're imagining)

Alyson Shontell

Miley Cyrus is the host of MTV’s 2015 music awards. And if you saw the practically-nude selfie the star posted on Instagram while getting ready for the event, then you may have been mentally prepared for her red carpet outfit.

Cyrus stepped out in a sparkly ensemble, with inch-thick silver straps covering her chest and dangling jewels covering her lower half.

Twitter is largely loving it.

Perez Hilton says he’s “living for” her outfit.

Buzzfeed’s Rachel Zarrell thinks Cyrus’ outfit is textbook millennial.

The Today Show said what most parents are probably thinking.

Here are some of the other photos she has posted.

Before she arrived Cyrus posted a nude photo to Instagram saying: “When yiew da host so you gotta get to the vmas early AF!!!!!”

Now read: The craziest outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Here’s Cyrus at the VMAs.

Miley cyrus VMAs 2015 hostGetty Images North AmericaMiley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards.

