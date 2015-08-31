Here's what Miley Cyrus wore to host the VMAs (It's as crazy as you're imagining)

Miley Cyrus is the host of MTV’s 2015 music awards. And if you saw the practically-nude selfie the star posted on Instagram while getting ready for the event, then you may have been mentally prepared for her red carpet outfit.

Cyrus stepped out in a sparkly ensemble, with inch-thick silver straps covering her chest and dangling jewels covering her lower half.

Twitter is largely loving it.

Perez Hilton says he’s “living for” her outfit.

.@MileyCyrus goes for an R rated out-of-this-world spacey look at the #VMAs red carpet and I AM LIVING FOR IT! http://t.co/5GgKwSVtQE

— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 31, 2015

Buzzfeed’s Rachel Zarrell thinks Cyrus’ outfit is textbook millennial.

when our grandchildren learn about millennials in their space classrooms this will be the picture in their textbook pic.twitter.com/hlcq64b2NR

— Rachel Zarrell (@rachelzarrell) August 31, 2015

The Today Show said what most parents are probably thinking.

Here are some of the other photos she has posted.

I you @versace_official #yasssamamaaaa A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:33pm PDT

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:31pm PDT

Welcome to the #2015 #vmas #yourhost A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:26pm PDT

Fuckkkkk yeaaaaaa #vmas A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:40pm PDT

Ain't nobody fuckinnnnn with my fammmmm! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:37pm PDT

Before she arrived Cyrus posted a nude photo to Instagram saying: “When yiew da host so you gotta get to the vmas early AF!!!!!”

When yiew da host so you gotta get to the vmas early AF!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Now read: The craziest outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Here’s Cyrus at the VMAs.

Getty Images North America Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards.

