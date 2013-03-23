Everyone Is Talking About This Miley Cyrus 'Twerking' Video

‘It’s a onezie PARTY’ Cyrus tweeted before posting the dance video.

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus posted a video of herself wearing a unicorn onesie (and her engagement ring) doing a dance known as “twerking.”



UrbanDictionary describes “twerking” as “The act of moving/ shaking ones arse/ buns/bottom/buttocks/bum-bum in a circular, up-and-down, and side-to-side motion. Basically a slutty dance. derived from strip clubs.”

Whatever the dance technically is, Miley Cyrus is pretty darn good at it and now everyone is talking about her moves. Watch below:

On Friday, Cyrus visited Ryan Seacrest and posted this photo demonstrating the latest dance craze:

