Miley Cyrus Releases Single 'Twerk' With Justin Bieber

At this point, it feels like we’ve had enough twerking for a lifetime.

If you’re out of the loop, the dance craze involves women thrusting their hips while positioned in a low squat.

“Twerk” became the word to discuss after Miley Cyrus’ much-talked about and scrutinized MTV Video Music Awards’ performance.

If the word wasn’t already ubiquitous, it’s now a word in the Oxford Dictionary.

To continue riding the media wave, Cyrus debuted a song with Justin Bieber this morning called, you guessed it, “Twerk.”

If you want to take a pass, the two and a half minute song includes a chorus with Cyrus repeating the phrase “I came up in this party time to twerk” while Bieber repeats “twerk it, twerk it” repeatedly in the background.

The song also features Bieber’s pal Lil Twist.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.