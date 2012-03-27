Miley Cyrus Tweets Pic Of Engagement Ring, Plays Dumb—Here's Today's Buzz

- Miley Cyrus tweets a picture of her engagement ring manicure. “I am sooo obsessed with @jennahipp nail foundations!” the 19-year-old wrote while displaying a picture of the rock on her ring finger. It was apparently a big weekend for her “Hunger Games” star fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. Meanwhile, the couple’s reps are staying mum on a possible engagement.
- Simon Cowell “shaken up” after intruder enters his London home armed with a brick.
- National Geographic picks up four new TV series, including “Brain Games” and “The 80s: The Decade That Made Us.”
- Camille Grammer announces she will not return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Grammer told E! Online “It was something I needed to do. At this time in my life I need to focus on my family.”
- Jimmy Kimmel announced as Emmys host—in September.
- Watch the much-hyped “Mad Men” premiere last night? Here is the history behind Megan’s “Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo” serenade to Don Draper.
- Listen to Justin Bieber’s latest single “Boyfriend” below. See if you can catch the references to his real-life girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
