Miley Cyrus Tweets Pic Of Engagement Ring, Plays Dumb—Here's Today's Buzz

Miley Cyrus tweets a picture of her engagement ring manicure. “I am sooo obsessed with @jennahipp nail foundations!” the 19-year-old wrote while displaying a picture of the rock on her ring finger. It was apparently a big weekend for her “Hunger Games” star fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. Meanwhile, the couple’s reps are staying mum on a possible engagement.

Simon Cowell “shaken up” after intruder enters his London home armed with a brick.

National Geographic picks up four new TV series, including “Brain Games” and “The 80s: The Decade That Made Us.”

Camille Grammer announces she will not return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Grammer told E! Online “It was something I needed to do. At this time in my life I need to focus on my family.”

Jimmy Kimmel announced as Emmys host—in September.

Watch the much-hyped “Mad Men” premiere last night? Here is the history behind Megan’s “Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo” serenade to Don Draper.

Listen to Justin Bieber’s latest single “Boyfriend” below. See if you can catch the references to his real-life girlfriend, Selena Gomez.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.